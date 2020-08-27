 Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch from THU 7:35 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

New
7:35 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Adams

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Wisconsin, including
the following counties, Adams and Juneau.

* Through Friday evening

* Periods of thunderstorms are expected tonight through Friday
afternoon, posing a threat for repeated rounds of heavy
rainfall. This could result in localized flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

waowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content