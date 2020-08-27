Flash Flood Watch from THU 7:35 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from THU 7:35 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Wisconsin, including
the following counties, Adams and Juneau.
* Through Friday evening
* Periods of thunderstorms are expected tonight through Friday
afternoon, posing a threat for repeated rounds of heavy
rainfall. This could result in localized flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&