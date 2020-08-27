Flash Flood Watch from THU 7:35 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Wisconsin, including

the following counties, Adams and Juneau.

* Through Friday evening

* Periods of thunderstorms are expected tonight through Friday

afternoon, posing a threat for repeated rounds of heavy

rainfall. This could result in localized flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&