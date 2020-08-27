Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins ice cream store set to open in September

Wausau, WIS. (WAOW) - The combined Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream store is set to open soon.

Lokre Companies and Dairyland Operations LLC announced in a press release Thursday that the new store will be opening after Labor Day. The exact date will be announced in the coming weeks.

The business plans to hire 35 employees for the new store.

Dunkin'/Baskin-Robbins will be located at 100 W Bridge Street in Wausau. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.