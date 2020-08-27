Demonstration in Madison remains relatively peaceful

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A crowd demonstrating for racial justice blocked traffic, but otherwise remained relatively peaceful in downtown Madison. The protest Wednesday night was the fourth night of demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha. The crowd of 250 to 300 walked downtown streets chanting, giving speeches and urging onlookers in student apartment building to join them. An organization called Impact Demand organized Wednesday’s protest. The group has been behind many of the protests since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.