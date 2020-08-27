Death toll from heavy Afghanistan flooding surpasses 150

CHARIKAR, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say the death toll from two days of heavy flooding in the north and east has risen to at least 150, with scores more injured as rescue crews searched for survivors beneath the mud and rubble of collapsed houses. Heavy rains, compounded by mudslides, often threaten remote areas of Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor. Summer often brings heavy rainfall and flooding to the country’s north and east. Flash floods inundated the city of Charikar in northern Parwan province starting Tuesday night. The Health Ministry said Thursday the local hospital was partially destroyed and many injured were being transferred to the capital Kabul.