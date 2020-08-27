China intercepts boat with activists suspected on board

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media reports say Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people, including a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, after its coast guard intercepted a speedboat believed to be heading to Taiwan. The reports say activist Andy Li was among those detained. He had been arrested earlier this month with nine others on charges of collusion with foreign forces under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing and was out on bail. A social media post by China’s coast guard said the arrests were made on Sunday when it intercepted the boat off the southern coast. Taiwan in July opened an office to help Hong Kongers seeking to emigrate to the self-ruled island, and received over 1,000 inquiries in its first month alone.