China criticizes US sanctions over South China Sea buildup

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of violating international law by imposing sanctions on officials and companies over Beijing’s military buildup in the disputed South China Sea but gave no indication of possible retaliation. The sanctions add to conflict over control of the sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Washington rejects Chinese claims to most of the area, portions of which also are claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines and other governments. The Chinese foreign ministry said the penalties “grossly interfere” in the country’s affair and are “totally out of hegemonic logic and power politics.” The penalties were imposed on officials and companies for their role in building artificial islands to enforce Beijing’s territorial claims.