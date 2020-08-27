BREAKING: Packers practice postponed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have made the decision to postpone Thursday's practice.

Practice was scheduled for 10:30 am.

The Packers did not give an explanation as to why practice was cancelled.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted game five of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting in Kenosha.

The NBA later postponed all three games that were scheduled to be played.

The Brewers followed the Bucks lead and also postponed playing their game against the Reds.

This is a developing story.