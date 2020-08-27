Book-publishing exec Dawn Davis is new Bon Appetit editor

Book-publishing executive Dawn Davis is Bon Appetit’s new top editor, taking the helm following a reckoning on race and culture at the food magazine. Davis, a Black woman, was most recently vice president and publisher of Simon & Schuster imprint 37 Ink. Bon Appetit is one of the main brands of New York-based magazine publisher Conde Nast. It was drawn into a discussion on race this summer across the media and other industries as people took to the streets to protest police brutality against Black people. The magazine promised big changes after its top editor left over an offensive old Halloween costume and staffers said the magazine had been too “white-centric.”