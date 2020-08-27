Biden: Trump sees Wisconsin unrest as `political benefit’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says President Donald Trump sees unrest in Wisconsin as “a political benefit” and Biden says he’d be willing to travel to the state if it wouldn’t be a distraction for law enforcement. The Democratic presidential nominee, during an appearance on MSNBC, denounced violence but said Trump was “pouring gasoline on the racial flames” and making things worse. Biden made his critique as protests continued in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police and a 17-year-old gunman apparently killed two people in clashes between vigilante militias and protesters.