Attorney: R&B singer R Kelly attacked in federal detention

CHICAGO (AP) — The lawyer for R. Kelly says the R&B singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Attorney Steve Greenberg says in a Thursday tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday. Greenberg says he has received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly’s injuries. A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons wouldn’t confirm or deny Greenberg’s report of the attack on Kelly. The 53-year-old singer faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls.