Asian students decry elimination of 5 sports at Dartmouth

A group of Dartmouth College student-athletes sent a letter to the school’s Board of Trustees alleging that the elimination of five sports is discriminatory against Asian athletes. The school in July announced that it was getting rid of men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing. The school said the cuts would help address a projected $150 million financial deficit due to the coronavirus and give them more flexibility in admissions. But 11 Asian athletes who signed a letter said the cuts target sports popular with Asians, noting the cuts impacted half of all Asians athletes at Dartmouth.