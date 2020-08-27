Arrest made in decades old Wood Co. cold case

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- An arrest has been made in a cold case from 1984.

Police say 57-year-old John Sarver or Port Edwards is behind bars for murdering 73-year-old Eleanore Roberts.

John Sarver, 57, charged with first degree murder

Roberts was found stabbed and beaten to death in November, 1984.

According to police, palmprints inside Roberts bathroom matched those of Sarver.

Police say Roberts bought a lawnmower from the place that Sarver worked and he went to her home several times to do work on the lawnmower up until September of 1984.

A confidential informant reportedly told police Sarver admitted to killing Roberts. Another witness told police Sarver told them he went to her home to rob Roberts but was surprised by her and killed her accidentally.

The sheriff's department is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.