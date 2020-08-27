Amazon has a new fitness tracker and wants to get personal

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon, the company that made shopping from a La-Z-Boy possible, is going into the fitness-tracking business. The company started selling a wrist band Thursday that tracks workouts, sleep and body fat. It can also listen to your voice all day and tell you when you sounded happy or sad. Amazon already knows what books you like and how often you need toilet paper, but the fitness tracker is sure to give the company a wealth of new information about its customers. The data can be used to improve its Alexa voice assistant and sell you better-fitting clothing.