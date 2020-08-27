Wild windstorm kills 3, taints water in Melbourne, Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A wild storm that hit Australia’s second-largest city knocked out power to 56,000 homes, contaminated the water supply and felled trees that killed three people. Melbourne was lashed by winds blowing up to 98 miles per hour Thursday evening. Residents of some suburbs were advised to boil their drinking water after a water purification plant lost power. The city is Australia’s hot spot of coronavirus infections and is in the middle of a six-week lockdown. The state leader said the lockdown restrictions would be relaxed so residents could respond to the storm’s aftermath. Falling trees killed a 4-year-old boy as well as the driver of one vehicle and a passenger in another.