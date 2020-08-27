1st Black woman confirmed to be justice on NJ high court

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s state Senate has confirmed the nomination of the first Black woman to sit on the state’s Supreme Court. Pierre-Louis, 39, and an attorney in private practice and a former federal prosecutor, was nominated by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in June to succeed Justice Walter Timpone. Timpone reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 later this year. he daughter of Haitian immigrants, Pierre-Louis was the first person to go to law school in her family.