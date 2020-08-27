17-year-old charged in Kenosha shootings that killed 2

KENOSHA (WKOW) — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

All those charges are felonies.

A criminal complaint in the case alleges Rittenhouse killed Joeseph D. Rosenbaum and Anthony M. Huber, 26, from Silver Lake, on Aug. 25 during unrest in city.

Rittenhouse is also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon.

He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.