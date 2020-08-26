Zimbabwean activist and opposition leader dies of cancer

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A young Zimbabwean thrust into anti-government activism while searching for his missing journalist brother has died of colon cancer, just as well-wishers had raised money to get him into surgery. Nelson Chamisa, leader of the MDC Alliance opposition party leader, confirmed that Patson Dzamara, 34, has died. Chamisa said he is “devastated” by the death of Dzamara, who was a member of the party’s executive. Dzamara came into the public spotlight when he became the leading voice in the search for his brother, Itai, a journalist and activist who relentlessly challenged former president Robert Mugabe at a time when many Zimbabweans were afraid of confronting the ruler. The journalist, who was abducted from a barbershop in 2015, is still missing.