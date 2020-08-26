WNBA games postponed following shooting of Jacob Blake

The WNBA postponed its three games following the shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend. The move came hours after the NBA decided to postpone its three playoff games with its players choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.. Washington was set to play Atlanta, Minnesota was going to face Los Angeles and Connecticut was going to meet Phoenix. Players from the Mystics, Dream, Sparks and Lynx were talking on the court for about an hour deciding whether to play or not. The decision was announced shortly before the expected 7 pm. EDT tip for the Mystics and Dream.