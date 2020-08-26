Wausau officials reflecting on Kenosha shooting, encouraging open dialogue with community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A peaceful protest turned violent in Kenosha with anger and rage after a black man named Jacob Blake was shot by police.

"It was very heart aching to watch," said Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Race and police brutality has been a topic of conversation around the nation for months now.

"We as a community and as a society we are divided more than ever," said Chief Ben Bliven, with the Wausau Police Department.

Which is why Mayor Rosenberg has launched a Mayor's Task Police Task Force.

"People wanted to be heard and they wanted action and the best thing I know is to work together to ensure our policies are right," Mayor Rosenberg said.

The mayor is doing her part, along with Wausau Police Department, to make sure everyone is treated fairly and equally during police interaction.

"We want our community to have full faith and trust in the police department in Wausau that they will be treated with respect," Chief Bliven said.

Over the past few years Chief Bliven said the department has implemented body cameras to hold one another accountable. However, he said he understands there is more work that needs to be done.

"It seems like it's protesters versus police, but no matter what side you are on I think we want the same things," he said.

Chief Bliven also said he wants to make Wausau an example for the rest of the country on how we accept open dialogue with community members.

Both Mayor Rosenberg and Chief Bliven said they hope the incident like the one in Kenosha does not happen here in Wausau.

Chief Bliven also mentioned this is a teaching lesson for his officers.