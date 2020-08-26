Warmest day of the month for today

Get ready for some late Summer heat for today, then a gradual cool down as we head into the weekend. During the transition there could be some rain and storms.

Today: Hazy sun, breezy and very warm. A small chance of storms by late afternoon in the Northwoods.

High: 88 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered storms.

Low: 67 Wind: SW around 5 to NW late

Thursday: Variable clouds with a chance of spotty showers or storms in the afternoon.

High: 83 Wind: NW~5

Most of today should be dry with hazy sun and very warm conditions. High temps will range from the mid 80s in the north to low 90s in the south. It will be humid, but there will also be a nice breeze out of the southwest, so that will make it feel a little less hot. The wind will be around 10 to 20 mph.

A cold front moving in from the north could spark a few storms late this afternoon in the Northwoods and a couple of those storms could drift down into central Wisconsin later tonight. There is even a threat that a few of the storms could be strong with some high wind. This front will then settle around central Wisconsin on Thursday. To the north of Wausau it will be less humid. To the south it will still be warm and a bit humid with highs in the 80s. This front might generate some spotty storms during the afternoon on Thursday, but the highest chance of additional rain and storms will be late Thursday night into Friday morning. During this time there might be some stronger storms in the southern part of the area, south of Wausau. Heavy rain is also possible. Rain should taper off by late afternoon on Friday. With more clouds and wet weather to round out the work week, highs will only be in the 70s.

A refreshing northwest breeze will be in the area on Saturday. This will keep temperatures a little cooler, even into Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 70s and there should be a good amount of sun. Get outside and enjoy it! Early next week highs will be in the low 70s as well with a chance of rain on Monday.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 26-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1883 - Krakatoa Volcano exploded in the East Indies. The explosion was heard more than 2500 miles away, and every barograph around the world recorded the passage of the air wave, up to seven times. Giant waves, 125 feet high and traveling 300 mph, devastated everything in their path, hurling ashore coral blocks weighing up to 900 tons, and killing more than 36,000 persons. Volcanic ash was carried around the globe in thirteen days producing blue and green suns in the tropics, and then vivid red sunsets in higher latitudes. The temperature of the earth was lowered one degree for the next two years, finally recovering to normal by 1888. (David Ludlum)