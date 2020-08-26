US moves against Chinese officials over South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s imposing sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for Beijing’s military build-up in the South China Sea. The move is the latest broadside in the U.S. pressure campaign against China that has picked up steam ahead of November’s presidential election. The State Department announced Wednesday that it had hit an undisclosed number of Chinese officials and business officials responsible for the militarization of disputed South China Sea areas with travel bans. At the same time, the Commerce Department said it had added 24 state-owned Chinese enterprises to its commercial blacklist. That means most U.S. exports to those firms must be licensed by the federal government and overcome a presumption of denial.