UK Supreme Court lifts info share block on IS ‘Beatles’ case

LONDON (AP) — British authorities can share with U.S. prosecutors information about two members of a suspected Islamic State militant cell in Syria, after a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that may lead to the men being tried in America. The decision released Wednesday comes a week after U.S. Attorney General William Barr informed British authorities that his prosecutors wouldn’t seek the death penalty for El Shafee ElSheikh and Alexanda Kotey. Both men grew up in Britain but had their citizenship removed after they traveled abroad to fight with the IS group. The Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a stay that barred the Home Office, the government department in charge of law enforcement, from sharing information about the men with U.S. prosecutors.