Typhoon barrels into N. Korea after causing damage in South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A typhoon that grazed South Korea and caused some damage has made landfall in North Korea. Typhoon Bavi ripped off roofs and signs, snapped telephone poles and knocked out power to more than 1,600 households in the South. It has maximum winds of 83 miles per hour and is barreling toward the North Korean capital Pyongyang after hitting its western coast early in the morning. South Korean authorities had no immediate reports of casualties but strong winds are still blowing in the Seoul area and the central region. North Korea did not immediately report on any damages. It said earlier that leader Kim Jong Un had called for thorough preparations to minimize casualties and damages.