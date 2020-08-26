Troy University names building for civil rights icon Lewis

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy University is renaming a university building for the late Congressman John Lewis. The Troy University Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to rename historic Bibb Graves Hall on campus in honor of the late civil rights leader. While Lewis became a longtime Georgia congressman, he was a native of Pike County, Alabama, and grew up not far from the university. Lewis as a teen applied to the then-all-white university but did not get a reply. The university said the name change is effective immediately, and the building will now bear the name John Robert Lewis Hall.