Thai police seek new Interpol notice for Red Bull heir

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have begun the process of informing the international police cooperation agency Interpol about a new arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involved in a 2012 traffic accident that killed a motorcycle policeman. Police say they have forwarded a request to the Thai police agency that is the liaison with France-based Interpol to issue a “Red Notice” for Vorayuth Yoovidhya. A Red Notice is a request to police forces around the world “to locate and provisionally arrest an individual, pending extradition.” A public uproar ensued last month when Thai police announced that prosecutors had dropped a previous charge against Vorayuth, suggesting to many Thais that he enjoyed impunity because of his family’s wealth and connections.