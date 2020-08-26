Takeaways from GOP convention: Power, positivity and policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second day of the Republican National Convention took a decidedly different, more positive tone, with an emphasis on Americans who say they have benefited from President Donald Trump’s policies. Trump sought to leverage the full weight of the presidency behind his reelection effort, blending official acts and campaigning. The convention aired a video featuring Trump signing a pardon for Jon Ponder, an ex-convict who now runs an acclaimed prisoner reentry program. Later, Trump presided over a naturalization ceremony for new Americans. The use of the White House as backdrop continued when First Lady Melania Trump capped off the evening with a speech from the newly renovated Rose Garden.