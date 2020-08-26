Sydney judge orders restrictions on extremist’s movements

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian judge has issued a rare order restricting the movements of an extremist when he is released from a Sydney prison after serving 12 years for a terrorism-related conviction. Police applied for the control order against former Qantas cabin cleaner and online publisher Belal Saadallah Khazaal before he is released from prison this weekend. Khazaal was found guilty by a New South Wales state Supreme Court jury in 2008 of making a document connected with assisting a terrorist act. The online book, which described itself as a “practical guide to achieving martyrdom,” included advice on assassination techniques and listed countries to be targeted, including Australia.