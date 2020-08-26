School Resource Officers prepare for back-to-school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The start of the 2020-2021 school year is right around the corner, but this will be the start of a brand new school year in its entirety during the COVID-19 pandemic. With that will come many new changes and guidelines creating adjustments for not only students, but staff as well.

The primary functions of School Resource Officers (SRO) include working to keep students, staff, and everyone inside of a building safe by focusing on school threats and physical intruders. This school year, during the hybrid model of learning for school districts like Stevens Point Area School District, enforcing safety will look a little different.

P.J. Jacobs Jr. High School Resource Officer Joe Quisler said SRO's will have to be more attentive to people's needs during the pandemic, while also ensuring that new safety guidelines are being followed.

“Be patient," Quisler said. "Be patient with yourselves. Be patient with your students. Be patient with the staff that’s trying to make this all work and we’re all going to get through this together.”

In Vilas County at Northland Pines High School, Deputy Sheriff Resource Officer Eric Neff emphasized the point of the SRO position being more than just that for students; sometimes serving the role of social worker or psychologist.

Neff said he hopes to continue to strengthen the bond with himself and students during the pandemic, as SRO's play a critical role in both schools and the community.

"I want to have every student have a fair shake at it to make themselves a better person," Neff stated. "They may not be an A student. They may not be on honor roll, but I want to give them a chance that everyone else has and just giving them a part of myself is important.”

Neff added that he hopes to continue closing the gap with the relationships between students and law enforcement to eliminate any pre-existing negative stigmas.