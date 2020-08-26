RNC speech serves as farewell address for Kellyanne Conway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kellyanne Conway is making her exit. One of the longest-serving advisers to President Donald Trump is delivering a speech about “everyday heroes” on Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention. But it’s also something of a farewell address as she steps away to spend more time with her family. Conway is a survivor of a White House with a historic turnover rate. She arrived with Trump in 2017 after becoming the first woman to lead a successful presidential campaign. Since then, her marriage to George Conway, a fiery Trump opponent, has erupted in open conflict on Twitter.