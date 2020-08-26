Rider hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Waupaca County

HELVATIA, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says shortly before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon they received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Highway E, one mile south of State Highway 161.

Preliminary information indicates that the female operator of the motorcycle was traveling north when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The bike went into the east ditch and the driver was ejected.

She was flown by air ambulance to the hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation and the name of the rider is being withheld pending notification of family.