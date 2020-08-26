REPORT: Brewers follow Bucks lead, postpone game against Reds

Milwaukee, Wis. (WAOW) -- Taking their lead from the Milwaukee Bucks, who boycotted their playoff game Wednesday afternoon, the Brewers have postponed their game against the Reds in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The Brewers have decided not to play tonight’s game. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

Confirmed: The #Brewers have decided not to play tonight vs. the #Reds. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 26, 2020

Craig Counsell's pregame media availability was originally pushed back an hour so the team could meet and decide on any potential action.

This comes after the Bucks were the first to boycott their game today in the NBA. It prompted the league to postpone all three games scheduled for Wednesday. ESPN is reporting players will meet later Wednesday night to discuss the future of the NBA season.