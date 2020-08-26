Pressure mounts on Russia to investigate Navalny’s illness

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it doesn’t want the illness of Russia’s opposition leader, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, to affect relations with the West as international pressure mounted on Moscow to investigate Alexei Navalny’s condition. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Moscow “categorically” disagreed with “hasty” conclusions that Navalny was a victim of an intentional poisoning, but wanted to find out what happened to the politician. The statement comes as Western officials continue to demand a full investigation from Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Navalny’s poisoning “shocked the world” and that “the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done.”