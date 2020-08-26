Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Guns and trailer stolen

PINE GROVE, Wis (WAOW) -- The search is on for the thief who took several guns, ammunition and a trailer.

It happened at Service Transport Inc. in the Town of Pine Grove--near Bancroft.

"They stole three handguns, a Kimber 9mm pistol, Beretta 9mm , 45 ACP American tactical pistol and ammunition for the weapons ," Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas says. "The thief also took a 6'x10' utility trailer."

The thefts took place on two separate dates in late May, but remain unsolved.

Portage Co. Crime Stoppers is releasing security camera photos and video taken at the scene in hopes of drumming up new clues.

If you have any information on who committed this crime you are asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.