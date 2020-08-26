Pompeo to have closed-door meetings in Bahrain, UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold closed-door meetings with Bahrain’s royal family and top officials in the United Arab Emirates amid the Trump administration’s push for Arab nations to recognize Israel. Pompeo already traveled to Israel and Sudan on this trip through the Mideast. Bahrain and the UAE are his stops Wednesday. The trip so far has seen him offer a recorded message in Jerusalem supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign for the Republican National Convention. That speech cast aside his own advice to American diplomats to be apolitical and bulldozed a long tradition of non-partisanship by previous secretaries of state.