Police: Protester in US illegally shot toward police chopper

DENVER (AP) — A court document says a man accused of firing his gun during a Denver protest in May made anti-police statements before shooting into the sky toward police and television helicopters. Felix Missael Alva of Aurora was arrested Monday and charged with having a gun while being in the United States illegally. According to an arrest affidavit, Alva made the statements to a plainclothes detective on May 30 before firing between six and 10 shots. A Jeep he was riding in then sped away. Alva was represented in court by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on cases.