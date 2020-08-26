Tarrant won’t speak in court over New Zealand mosque attacks

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Brenton Harrison Tarrant told a New Zealand judge he will not speak in his defense at his sentencing hearing, which concludes Thursday. The 29-year-old Australian has pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and terrorism for carrying out the attacks on worshippers at two mosques during Friday prayers in March 2019. Many of the victims and family members who have spoken at the four-day sentencing hearing have asked the judge to impose the maximum possible penalty — life without the possibility of parole.