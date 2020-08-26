Pence headlines day 3 of the RNC. Here’s how to watch

(WAOW) --- The 2020 Republican National Convention continues Wednesday with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Joni Ernst topping the bill during prime time.

Pence is expected to deliver his address from Fort McHenry National Park in Baltimore, Maryland.

President Donald Trump will also likely appear in some fashion. He made appearances Monday and Tuesday night and previously said he would be visible each night.

Here’s a look at the other speakers:

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Joni Ernst

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Lee Zeldin

Richard Grenell

Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

The convention kicked off Monday morning with in-roll call in Charlotte. Trump and Pence were then formally nominated for the Republican ticket.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin had a notable presence in the program, with two speakers supporting the president's trade policies.

John Peterson, a Schofield business owner, discussed how the Trump administration rolled back taxes on small businesses, did away with NAFTA, and how that helped his manufacturing business.

Cris Peterson, whose family runs a dairy farm in Grantsburg in NW Wisconsin, said Trump's changes to dairy policy allowed them to expand their operation. She also said the president's actions during the COVID-19 outbreak helped keep the food production and distribution system safe.

The president formally accepts the nomination Thursday night.

WAOW will be live streaming the event each night beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

You can find the RNC website here.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was also mostly virtual, wrapped up last week. It include several speeches from prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many more.

For more political coverage visit WAOW.com/politics.