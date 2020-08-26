Party disavows Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Democratic Party has declared that the 19-year-old nominee for a state House seat is “unfit” for office because of “alarming behavior” that includes admitting to circulating revenge porn. Candidate Aaron Coleman says his online fundraising account has been disabled. State party Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt said it is working with Kansas House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer to find an alternative to nominee Coleman in a normally safe Democratic district in Kansas City, Kansas. Coleman defeated seven-term state Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the Aug. 4 primary by 14 votes. Frownfelter has launched a write-in campaign and Sawyer said Democratic lawmakers are backing it.