Palestinian leaders stay the course as crises mount

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — In three decades of failed peace efforts, the Palestinians’ hopes for an independent state in the territories Israel seized in the 1967 war have never seemed so dim. But there’s no indication their aging leadership will change course. President Mahmoud Abbas remains committed to the same strategy he has pursued for decades — seeking international support to pressure Israel to agree to a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem. That quest seems even more quixotic after the United Arab Emirates’ decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, which shattered the Arab consensus behind the idea of land for peace, a rare source of leverage for the Palestinians.