‘Our county is under attack’: Kenosha County leaders ask governor for 1,500 troops

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- In a letter to Gov. Tony Evers, Kenosha County leaders asked for 1,500 National Guard members as the community struggles to contain violence in the wake of a police shooting.

John O'Day, board chairman of Kenosha County, and Vice Chairwoman Monica Yuhas signed the letter dated Wednesday which was published on the county government's Facebook page.

"We the undersigned, are urgently asking for your swift action to activate more National Guard troops with police powers to be sent to Kenosha County," the letter said. "Our county is under attack. Our businesses are under attack. Our homes are under attack."

Kenosha County Board Chairman John O'Day and Vice Chairwoman Monica Yuhas have sent this letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

O'Day and Yuhas asked the governor to send 1,500 National Guard members "to Kenosha County immediately."

On Tuesday, the governor signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to the unrest and deployed 250 National Guard members to protect "critical infrastructure."

Evers turned down an offer from the White House for federal assistance, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said in an interview Wednesday.

"The governor informed them we'd be increasing Wisconsin National Guard support in Kenosha and therefore would not need federal assistance in response to protests but would welcome additional federal support and resources for our state's response to COVID-19," a spokesperson for the governor's office said in response to Meadows' claim.

Violence, including torched businesses and at least two people killed, followed Kenosha police shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times on Sunday.

The letter from County officials concluded with an invitation for the governor. "We encourage you to visit Kenosha County and see firsthand the destruction that has been inflicted on our community."