Only Native American on federal death row set to be executed

CHICAGO (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row is set to die at an Indiana prison for slaying a 9-year-old and her grandmother. Many Navajos are hoping for last-minute intervention by President Donald Trump to halt the execution scheduled for Wednesday. If Lezmond Mitchell is put to death, he’d be the fourth federal inmate executed this year. That would mean the federal government will have carried out more executions in 2020 than in the previous 56 years combined. Mitchell and an accomplice were convicted of killing Tiffany Lee and 63-year-old Alyce Slim after Slim offered them a lift on the Arizona portion of the Navajo Nation. Navajo leaders say the execution would violate tribal culture and sovereignty.