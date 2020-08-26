 Skip to Content

Once-powerful NY lawmaker due to surrender for prison term

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is about to begin serving time for his corruption conviction. The 76-year-old is due to report on Wednesday to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, after being sentenced earlier this year to 6 1/2 years behind bars in a corruption case that toppled him from his position as one of the state’s most powerful politicians. There was no immediate comment from his lawyers about the surrender.

Associated Press

