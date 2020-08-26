North Carolina sues over federal decision on seismic testing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has sued the federal government to block an attempt at seismic testing off the state’s Atlantic coast to measure for oil and gas deposits. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court by Attorney General Josh Stein’s office says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was wrong in overriding the state’s objections to the tests. The lawsuit says the bursts of sounds from airguns would adversely affect sea life, tourism and fishing. Stein and fellow Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper oppose offshore drilling. Many Republican state legislators support offshore exploration, citing jobs and energy independence.