No sweat: Dick’s crushes 2Q as consumers focus on fitness

At home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick’s Sporting Goods. The retailer’s second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the quarter, Dick’s earned $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Stripping out one-time costs, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company earned $3.21 per share. Revenue totaled a better-than-expected $2.71 billion as online sales soared. The chain benefited from its strong inventory of goods for boating, golfing, camping and climbing.