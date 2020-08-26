NFL players concerned, ‘sick and tired’ of racial injustice

Players throughout the NFL spoke out about racial injustice and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Jets safety Bradley McDougald says people are sick and tired of being sick and tired of the issues the Black community continues to deal with. The Detroit Lions canceled their practice Tuesday in a protesting of the incident involving Blake. Teams went back to work Wednesday and players, coaches and staff discussed the recent events involving Blake and their own experiences of racial injustice. McDougald says it can’t be swept under the rug and real change needs to happen in the world.