New effort begins to name Kansas City street after King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new effort has begun to rename a street in Kansas City after Martin Luther King Jr. The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City on Tuesday proposed to the city parks board that it rename three major streets that connect with each other. The streets are Swope Parkway, Volker Drive and part of Blue Parkway. The proposal comes after voters last year reversed the city’s decision to name The Paseo Boulevard after King. The park board will gather input from residents and hold two public hearings before making a decision.