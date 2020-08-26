National, local lawmakers react to Kenosha protests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With violence and tension escalating in Kenosha, lawmakers are speaking out.

This after Governor Tony Evers authorized additional support from the Wisconsin National Guard today.

Tuesday night's protests in Kenosha turned violent, after two people were fatally shot and one injured. Now, legislators like Representative Mary Felzkowski (R- Irma) are reacting to the week's events.

"I think we were all devastated to see the film of Jacob being shot," she said.

Rep. Felzkowski said she was disappointed by how things were being handled in Kenosha.

"This'll be the second time, almost the third time that the capitol has been looted and the businesses," she said. "The small business community can't take anymore of this."

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) also spoke out in a statement today.

"The vandalism, armed militia, gun violence and fatal shootings in Kenosha are not advancing the cause of racial justice in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake," she said.

The senator also saying she supports Governor Evers' provding more National Guard to support law enforcement.

State Senator Patrick Testin also chimed in with his support of the Governor's move.

"We cannot allow Wisconsin to become the next Portland or Seattle."