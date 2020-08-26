Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — The mayor of Moscow is inviting residents to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957. The world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus to receive a government go-ahead has caused unease among international medical experts. Scientists say any widely-used vaccine should first be tested in advanced trials involving tens of thousands of people to prove it is safe and effective before being licensed. In his invitation to the Russian capital’s residents, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday the “post-registration research” would last six months and involve 40,000 people.