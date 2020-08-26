Minneapolis Police Department overhauls use of force policy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis mayor and police chief are overhauling the department’s use of force policy to require that officers consider all reasonable alternatives before engaging in deadly force. Mayor Jacob Frey says the changes are designed to build trust and limit force so it is only used when necessary to keep people safe. The changes announced Wednesday come amid calls for widespread police reforms following the May 25 death of George Floyd. The new language also bans officers from shooting at moving vehicles, with exceptions, and notes that even the threat of force — such as unholstering a firearm — can be a use of force.