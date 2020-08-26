McDonald’s internal investigation extends beyond ousted CEO

McDonald’s investigation into misconduct at the company isn’t stopping with its former CEO. The Chicago-based company has hired an outside law firm to investigate its human resources department, including whether former CEO Steve Easterbrook covered up for improprieties by others in the department. The company didn’t share details about the investigation. Easterbrook was fired last November after admitting to sending explicit text messages to an employee. Days later, the company fired human resources chief David Fairhurst. McDonald’s says it received new information last month about Easterbrook and the human resources department. McDonald’s sued Easterbrook last month, saying he was not truthful about the extent of his relationships with multiple employees.